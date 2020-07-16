Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $304,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $166.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

