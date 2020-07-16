Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 227.7% in the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 316,704 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 150,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 154,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after buying an additional 70,324 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $60.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.