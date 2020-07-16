Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Buys 450 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.70. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.