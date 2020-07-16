Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Buys 255 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,154,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,305,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,908,000 after acquiring an additional 228,263 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6,354.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,478,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,670 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,217,000 after acquiring an additional 41,768 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 932,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,030,000 after acquiring an additional 448,520 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $65.12 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.66.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.