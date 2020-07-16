Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.5% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 8,507.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 453,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $65,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.73.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $118.66 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

