Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Orion Group worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,332,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 79,675 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 878,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 166,915 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 851,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 224,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 631.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 462,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 398,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

ORN opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $166.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.62.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.