Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,022 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 64,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $22.34.

