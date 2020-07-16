Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tate & Lyle in a report issued on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TATYY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at $33.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64.

Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

