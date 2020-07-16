Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1,111.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra increased their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.28 and a 200-day moving average of $113.71.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

