Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.72, approximately 5,045 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 993,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarena International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tarena International during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tarena International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,049,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 105,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

