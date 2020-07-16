Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Gap Up to $65.07

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.94, but opened at $65.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares last traded at $66.44, with a volume of 6,585,262 shares traded.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $347.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.3304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 616.6% during the 2nd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

