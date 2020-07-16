Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $337.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 34.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

