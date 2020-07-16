Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.64% of Systemax worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Systemax by 46.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Systemax by 26.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Systemax by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 55.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Systemax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

In other news, insider Donna Fielding sold 1,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $40,134.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

SYX stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Systemax Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $719.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Systemax had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Systemax Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

