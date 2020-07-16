Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYRS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.15% and a negative net margin of 1,950.42%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 50,953 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $566,087.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,211. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 166.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

