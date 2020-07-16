Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) vs. Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Critical Analysis

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synlogic and Atreca’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic $2.22 million 27.37 -$51.37 million ($1.70) -1.09 Atreca N/A N/A -$67.48 million ($4.26) -4.26

Synlogic has higher revenue and earnings than Atreca. Atreca is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synlogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Synlogic and Atreca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic -2,733.25% -33.46% -27.93% Atreca N/A -38.07% -36.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Synlogic and Atreca, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic 1 1 4 0 2.50 Atreca 0 0 7 0 3.00

Synlogic presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 589.19%. Atreca has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.47%. Given Synlogic’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Synlogic is more favorable than Atreca.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Synlogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Atreca shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Synlogic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Atreca shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synlogic beats Atreca on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria. The company is also developing SYNB1891, an intratumorally administered synthetic biotic medicine to treat immuno-oncology solid tumors. It has collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.à.r.l. to develop synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Ginkgo Bioworks to enable the discovery of new living medicines. Synlogic, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform. The company's ATRC-101 product candidate reacts in vitro with a majority of human ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal, and breast cancer samples from multiple patients. Atreca, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

