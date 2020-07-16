Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
SNX stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.35) on Tuesday. Synectics has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 205.80 ($2.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 130.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 million and a PE ratio of 11.46.
About Synectics
