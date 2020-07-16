Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

SNX stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.35) on Tuesday. Synectics has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 205.80 ($2.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 130.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 million and a PE ratio of 11.46.

About Synectics

Synectics plc designs, delivers, and manages integrated security and surveillance systems for various security environments worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Systems; and Integration & Managed Services. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its proprietary technology to customers with complex security requirements primarily in oil and gas operations, gaming, transport and infrastructure, high security, and public spaces applications.

