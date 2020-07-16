Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €113.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €113.00 ($126.97) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($104.49) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €93.88 ($105.48).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €108.20 ($121.57) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($82.56). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €100.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €93.57.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

