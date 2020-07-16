SVB Leerink Weighs in on Stryker Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Stryker’s FY2021 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

Stryker stock opened at $188.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 160.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.