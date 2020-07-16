Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.77.

ZPTAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark cut shares of Surge Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of ZPTAF opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

