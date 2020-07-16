Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.77.

ZPTAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark cut shares of Surge Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of ZPTAF opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

