Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Shares Down 6%

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON)’s stock price was down 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42, approximately 1,466,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,802,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Superconductor Technologies alerts:

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superconductor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.