SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

