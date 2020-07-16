SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for L3Harris in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.74. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for L3Harris’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LHX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.10.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $162.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.47 and a 200 day moving average of $194.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin acquired 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,823.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,801.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 90.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1,144.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

