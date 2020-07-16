SunTrust Banks Comments on Avantor Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avantor in a report released on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

AVTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.01. Avantor has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

In related news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 22,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $409,628.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,830.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $332,094,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock valued at $552,420,898. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Avantor by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,304 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 116.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 61,118 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 220,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 166,532 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 146.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,866,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

