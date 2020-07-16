SunTrust Banks Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report released on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BofA Securities upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $122.71 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

