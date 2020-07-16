Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California."

RUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,235,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,334,148. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 736,738 shares of company stock valued at $17,694,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

