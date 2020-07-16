SunCoke Energy’s (SXC) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 171.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of SXC opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $244.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.81.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.70 million. Analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,772,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

