Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

NYSE SUM opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,246.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,344,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 117,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $862,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 922,911 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

