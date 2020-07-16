Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $571.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth $78,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 21.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 470,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,567,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,716,000 after purchasing an additional 982,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

