Sue Gove Purchases 34,000 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Director Sue Gove acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,007.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.1% in the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

