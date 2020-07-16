Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (EDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 17th

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $13.13.

In other news, EVP James E. Craige purchased 100,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $645,356.80.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

