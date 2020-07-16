Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.08.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.43. The company has a market cap of $121.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

