Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 35.5% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 17,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 4.9% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 46,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $225,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $344,029.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $113.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

