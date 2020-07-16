Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.85 and a beta of 1.10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $180.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

