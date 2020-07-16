Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Takes $232,000 Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 101,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 30,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

