Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Takes $214,000 Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,285,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAR opened at $121.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $150.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VAR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.78.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

