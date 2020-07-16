Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 840 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.18.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.