Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 69 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $177.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.51 and a 200-day moving average of $177.68. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.