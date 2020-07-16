Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 598 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $948,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

VB opened at $145.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.42 and a 200-day moving average of $143.72.

