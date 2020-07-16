Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 400 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,346,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after buying an additional 139,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 152,525 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 353,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after buying an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cedar Fair to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE:FUN opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.85. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.16 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

