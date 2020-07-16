Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 276 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.3% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.7% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NVS opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

