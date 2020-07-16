Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 250 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 25.3% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 174.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $162.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.09. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $178.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $512,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,354.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $6,760,339. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

