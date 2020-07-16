Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 173 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Baxter International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Baxter International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 15,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,729 shares of company stock worth $11,004,639. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $84.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.69. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

