Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 150 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,625,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,887,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1,047.9% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $131.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

