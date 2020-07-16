Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,094,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,543,000 after acquiring an additional 239,920 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,429,000 after acquiring an additional 102,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,674,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,550,000 after acquiring an additional 156,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,189,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,583,000 after acquiring an additional 237,758 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

