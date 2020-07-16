Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,206,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 74,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,431,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 164,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,652,000 after acquiring an additional 40,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,555.61.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,520.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,038.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,444.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,362.90. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,576.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

