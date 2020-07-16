Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 37.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 63,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.3% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.72.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.58 and a 200-day moving average of $127.66.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.