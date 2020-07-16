Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 290 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 227.3% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GSK stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

