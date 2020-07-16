Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 10,824 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.5% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Exane Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 157,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AT&T by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 255,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 59,060 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

