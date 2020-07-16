Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 598 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $264,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $286,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 110.2% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.7% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $387.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $395.00. The stock has a market cap of $149.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.42.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

