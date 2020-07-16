Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,558,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,991,000 after purchasing an additional 407,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65,726 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,115,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,909,000 after purchasing an additional 378,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $675,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.